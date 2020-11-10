DCC middle school hoops
DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic middle school 7th grade girls basketball team remained undefeated on the year with a pair of wins over Punxsutawney and Brookville last week.
The team topped the Lady Chucks 27-24 before defeating the Lady Raiders 21-15, while the 8th grade team split last week, dropping a 39-14 decision to Punxsy before securing a 34-22 win over Brookville.
For the 7th grade team, Julia Sebring led the way against Punxsy with 16 points, while Brooklyn Baummer added 10 points.
In the win over Brookville, Baummer led the way for the 7th grade team with a team-high seven points.
Hope Jacob led the 8th grade team past the Lady Raiders with 16 points, while Marina Hanes added eight points, while gainst Punxsy, Jacob led the way with seven points.
Both teams are back in action Thursday at Sheffield before visiting Punxsutawney Friday.