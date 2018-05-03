Pisarchick breaks DCC record
ST. MARYS — Junior Sylvia Pisarchick broke the DuBois Central Catholic pole vault record during a tri-meet Tuesday at Elk County Catholic.
Pisarchick cleared 7-6 to surpass the old mark set by Haley Pettenati last year. She claimed first place in the meet against ECC and third against Bradford. Pisarchick also is the school record holder in the 1,600.
Area golf results
TROUTVILLE — The Kenterra Golf Course Open League began on Wednesday. It is a two-person blind draw available to anyone who wants to compete (handicapped) any time during the day.
Jeff Colbey and Teresa Kennis took first place with a 58. The duos of Dan Stamler-Jim Jenkins and Harry Steele-Greg Kennis Sr. tied for second with a 63.
Craig Bukousky and Greg Kennis Jr. each shot 37s to tie for the low gross of the day. Greg Kennis Jr. made the longest putt on No. 3 and was closest to the rope in the center of No. 9 fairway. Colbey was closest to the pin on No. 5.
q q q
FALLS CREEK — The quartet of Woody Bressler, Frank Foulkrod, Bernie Gudalis and Dick Platt captured first-place honors in “Golf Nuts” action Wednesday at Beechwoods Golf Course.
Emory Keith, Les Schlosser, John Kruse and Warren Smith came in second with a 378. Joe Swisher, Tom Mortimer, Mike Ross and Ed Pasi tied George Heitzenrater, Tom Murray, Chuck Eldridge and Terry Crawford for third with a 381.
Bressler shot the low raw score of the day with a 7-over par 77. Quota points were taken by Foulkrofd, Crawford and Gudalis.
Next week’s play is at Clarion Oaks Golf Course in Clarion.
St. Marys Jr. high wins 4 games
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys junior high softball team recently swept a pair of doubleheaders from DuBois Central Catholic and Curwensville.
On Friday, St. marys swept a home doubleheader from DuBois Central Catholic, winning by scores of 11-0 (4 innings) and 8-6.
In the opener, St. Marys’ Kendall Young and Anna Mattivi combined on a two-hit shutout. Young tossed the first three innings to get the win. She allowed one hit while striking out seven. Mattivi gave up one hit and struck out two in her inning or action.
Young and Mattivi each also went 2-for-3 with two RBIs at the plate. Young had a double for the lone extra-base hit in the game.
Emma Suplizio had both DCC hits in the loss.
In Game 2, the Lady Dutch jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings before holding off a comeback bid by the Lady Cardinals in the two-run victory.
Alexis Whitesell was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBIs for the Lady Dutch, while teammate Lindsey Reiter had a double, triple and one RBI.
Suplizio was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for the Lady Cardinals. Savanah Morelli added a triple and RBI.
Shannon Kaiser notched the win in the circle, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits. She struck out seven and walked five.
St. Marys then notched a pair of victories (7-0, 3-2) against Curwensville on Wednesday.
Young tossed a five-inning no-hitter in the 7-0 win, striking out 11 and walking two. Mattivi was 3-for-3 with a double in the contest, while Young was 2-for-3. Melinda Watkavich added a double and RBI.
The Lady Dutch scored two runs in the first and the eventual game-winner in the third in the other game. Lauren Mosier had a hit lone RBI in the game for the Lady Dutch.
Kaiser picked up the win. She gave up two earned runs on two hits while striking out eight and walking four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.