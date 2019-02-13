DuBois routs Punxsy on mat
DuBOIS —The DuBois wrestling team wrapped up its regular season with a lopsided 58-18 victory against visiting Punxsutawney Wednesday.
There were just five bouts wrestled in the contest, with DuBois winning four of those.
Beavers Kam Stevenson and Ed Scott each recorded falls in 31 and 28 seconds, respectively, while Ryan Gildersleeve pinned Garrett Fischer in 3:21. Teammate Braxton Adams notched a 10-0 major decision against Ben Skarbeck.
DuBois also got forfeit wins from Trenton Donahue, Dalton Woodrow, Gauge Gulvas, Garrett Starr, Jake Krause and Alex O’Harah.
Punxsy’s lone win on the mat was a second-period pin (3:43) by Garrett Eddy against Ryan White. Chucks Joshua Miller and Jacob Schuckers also received forfeits.
DuBois finished the year with a 14-6 record, while Punxsy was 3-19. Next up for both teams is the District 4/9 Class AAA Wrestling Championships next weekend (Feb. 22-23) at Clearfield.
ECC girls top Bradford
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team ended a two-game skid with a 52-38 home win against Bradford Wednesday night.
The Lady Crusaders, who hit eight 3-pointers, used a strong second quarter — outscoring the Lady Owls 17-8 — to turn a two-point lead (9-7) into a 24-17 halftime advantage before coming away with the 14-point victory.
Taylor Newton led ECC with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Sady VanAlstine added 12 points on a four 3-pointers. Julia Aikens and Maddie Kear both chipped in eight points, hitting a pair of treys each.
Erica Marshall scored 14 points for the Lady Owls, who also had Makenzee Maley (13) also reach double figures.
Elk County (10-11) closes out its regular season this evening at DuBois.
