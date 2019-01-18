DAMS pins Hollidaysburg
DuBOIS — The DuBois junior high wrestling team defeated Hollidasyburg 61-9 Thursday to improve to 3-1 on the season.
The Beavers got pins from Dalton Yale, Braden Roy and AJ Nicastro, while earning wins from Brendan Orr, Cadin Delaney, Davey Aughenbaugh, Mikey Myers, Austin Mitchell, Cadin Wilmoth, Matthew Krause, Tycen Roy and Zack Gallagher.
Myers also picked up a pin in exhibition play.
“I liked how aggressive we wrestled,” DuBois head coach Beau Bash said. “I felt like we set the tone for the match in almost every bout.”
The head coach added that while his team won the meet, he felt they looked sloppy at times and have a lot to continue to work on in practice.
DuBois returns to action Tuesday against Altoona at DuBois Area High School at 5:30 p.m.
