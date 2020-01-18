Lady Raiders rout Ramettes
BROOKVILLE — Posting a 24-0 lead after one quarter, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team cruised to a 63-20 win in a non-league trip to Johnsonburg Friday night.
The Lady Raiders (8-5) led 38-6 by halftime, then 50-19 before eventually getting to the PIAA Mercy Rule’s running clock with a 40-plus point lead in the fourth quarter.
Morgan Johnson and Marcy Schindler scored 15 and 14 points respectively for the Lady Raiders. Madison Johnson scored nine points and Lauren Hergert finished with eight points. Senior guard Kira Powell made her season debut, returning from a knee inury to score six points on two 3-pointers.
Tesa Kocjancic scored nine points to lead Johnsonburg (1-12), which hosts Sheffield Tuesday.
Brookville meets District 9 League leader Punxsutawney on Tuesday at home for its annual Pink Night event.
DCC girls hammer Sheffield
SHEFFIELD — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team made the long trek north to Sheffield and brought home a 57-20 victory Friday night.
Jordy Kosko scored a game-high 17 points to pace the Lady Cardinals, while Shayleigh Gulvas and Martina Swalligan scored nine and eight, respectively.
Central Catholic (6-9) returns to action Tuesday at home against Brockway in a varsity only game at 6:30 p.m.
Elkers edge Red Raiders
EMPORIUM — The Ridgway wrestling team notched its third win of the season Friday night, pulling out a tight 27-21 victory at Cameron County in a match that had just five contested bouts.
Ridgway won three of the those five matchups, getting pins from Joe Miller in the second matchup of the night (13 seconds vs. Dein Snyder) and another from Armandt Rosario in the final bout against Eyan Smith (in 3:21) that gave the Elkers the overall win.
Jacob Kunselman also posted a 4-0 win against Timothy Hasselman at heavyweight, while Jake Wickett and Gary Emerick each won by forfeit.
Cameroon County won four wins on the night, two via forfeit, in a match that saw no contests at five different weights.
Ridgway (3-13) travels to Kane on Wednesday.
All-Decade Teams
The Tri-County Sunday high school sports series featuring All-Decade teams for the 2010s will wrap up this coming weekend with the All-Decade squads for football, baseball and softball.
DAMS wrestling results
HOLLIDAYSBURG — The DuBois junior high wrestling team dropped a 60-25 contest at Hollidaysburg on Thursday.
Zack Gallagher recorded the Beavers’ lone fall, while Carter Wilson, Cole Palumbo, Tycen Roy and Brock Nesselhauf all picked up wins.
DuBois (1-3) had its Harley-Davidson Duals cancelled due to weather. The Beavers return to action Monday at Altoona in a match that starts at noon.
Penguins win in OT
DETROIT (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored a power-play goal 1:33 into overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins over the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 Friday night.
It was Crosby’s third goal in three games since returning from a 28-game absence because of a core muscle injury. Bryan Rust also scored for the Penguins in the third period after Filip Zadina put Detroit ahead in the second.