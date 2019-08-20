Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a ‘T Shot Scramble’ at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday.
First place went to the foursome of Bob Fornauf, Mike Slimmer, Jerry Sanko and Bob Smiley. Second place went toGary Snyder, Jack Amick, Fred Gustafson and Herman Franke.In third place were Jim Green, Jeff Emerick, Jeff Norris and George Sanko.
Norris had the closest third shot on the second hole, while Terry Stockdale made the longest putt on No. 12 and Snyder recorded the closest second shot on the 16th.
YMCA youth flag football
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is taking registrations for its Youth Flag Football program for boys and girls in grades 2-4, 5-6.
Individuals may register at the YMCA anytime up to the first practice scheduled for Saturday, September 7 at 9:15 am at City Park Sr League field. The format will be non-contact, non-blocking flag games played on Saturday mornings at the City Park with one Tuesday evening practice.
Cost is free for family memberships, $20 for youth members and $40 for potential members. Any questions, call Zac Wilcox at the YMCA at 375-9622.
YMCA youth volleyball
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is taking registrations for a co-ed volleyball program for children, grades 3-6, 7-8.
The program runs September 7 – October 16 and meets twice weekly; practice (Wed 4:15-5:15 pm) and games (Sat 11:00 am-12 Noon). Participants will learn the basic skills of digging, passing & setting and the game rules.
The cost is free for family memberships, $20 for youth members and $40 for potential members. Any questions, please call Zac Wilcox at 375-9622.
Phillies beat Red Sox, 3-2
BOSTON (AP) — Aaron Nola pitched seven innings of four-hit ball to win for the sixth time in his last seven decisions, getting three runs of support in the first inning and cruising to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.
In the opener of a two-game interleague series, three of the first four Philadelphia batters reached base, including back-to-back doubles by Bryce Harper and Jean Segura. Boston made it 3-2 on Jackie Bradley Jr.’s homer in the third but managed just four more hits the rest of the game.
Nola (12-3) allowed two runs and one walk while striking out seven. José Alvarez and Mike Morin shared the eighth before Hector Neris came on for the ninth to earn his 22nd save on the season.