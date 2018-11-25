UNC fires Fedora after 2-9 year
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina says football coach Larry Fedora is out after seven seasons.
The school announced the decision in a news release Sunday morning. That came less than a day after an overtime loss to rival North Carolina State that dropped the Tar Heels to 2-9 and concluded with a brawl between the teams in the end zone.
Fedora’s exit completes a swift fall. The program won 11 games and an Atlantic Coast Conference division championship in 2015. UNC went 5-18 over the past two seasons marred by injuries, inexperienced players and close losses.
The move will cost UNC about $12 million owed on Fedora’s contract that runs through the 2022 season.
In a statement, athletic director Bubba Cunningham says it “simply is time to take our football program in a new direction.”
OSU moves to No. 6 in AP Poll
Ohio State moved up to No. 6 in The Associated Press college football poll after trouncing rival Michigan.
The Buckeyes jumped four spots and the Wolverines fell four to No. 8, but overall the rankings were relatively stable after the last weekend of the regular season. Going into next week, when each FBS conference will play a championship game, Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame are the top three for the sixth straight poll.
Georgia moved up a spot to No. 4 and Oklahoma is fifth. Unbeaten UCF also moved up a spot to No. 7. No. 9 Texas and Washington round out the top 10.
Washington State and LSU both dropped out of the top 10 and are tied for No. 12.
POLL POINTS
Alabama has been ranked No. 1 for 14 straight weeks. The Crimson Tide are the first team to have three seasons of 14 straights weeks at No. 1, starting from the preseason.
IN
No. 22 Texas A&M moved back into the ranking after beating LSU 74-72 in a game that tied the FBS record with seven overtimes and broke the record for total points.
No. 25 Fresno State also moved back into the ranking.
OUT
Utah State (10-2) dropped out after losing to Boise State in a game that decided a spot in the Mountain West championship game against Fresno State. The Aggies had reached No. 14.
Pittsburgh is out after losing to Miami.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.