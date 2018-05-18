Lady Dutch shut out ECC
St. MARYS — The St. Marys softball team defeated Elk County Catholic 3-0 behind a complete game one-hitter from Maura Fledderman at home Friday in both team’s regular season finale.
Fledderman went seven innings in the circle, surrendering just one hit and three walks while striking out 12 to record the win.
The Lady Dutch took an early lead, as Micayla Bothun hit a two-out single and later came in to score on an error to give St. Marys a 1-0 lead after the first.
Bothun led St. Marys with two hits, finishing the game 2-for-3 at the plate.
The game remained 1-0 into the sixth inning, as St. Marys added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Sydney Eckert got the inning started with a single and was replaced by pinch runner Megan McMackin.
Maddie Bowes then followed with a two-run home run to give the Lady Dutch a 3-0 lead.
Sady VanAlstine recorded Elk County Catholic’s lone hit in the game, a single in the top of the third.
Phillies top Cardinals, 7-6
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Odubel Herrera has been finding his way on base all season for the Phillies.
On Saturday, he propelled them to a win with a homer and three RBIs in Philadelphia’s 7-6 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
“I’m feeling good, feeling comfortable,” Herrera said. “Just being part of the team and being part of the win.”
He extended his streak of reaching base to 45 consecutive games with his third inning home run.
Jorge Alfaro pinch hit for Andrew Knapp in the eighth inning and knocked a single up the middle to drive in Scott Kingery for the game-winning run. Alfaro was scratched with right knee soreness after originally being in the lineup. He was removed from Friday night’s game with soreness in the knee.
Greg Holland (0-2) surrendered two runs on two hits and a walk while getting just two outs.
Tommy Hunter (1-0) was initially in line for the loss after allowing an RBI double to Matt Carpenter in the seventh inning. Carpenter drove in Tommy Pham with a double off Hunter to give the Cardinals a 6-5 lead in the seventh inning.
Seranthony Dominguez pitched two perfect innings for his first career save.
