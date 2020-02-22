Lady Eagles take fifth
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian school girls basketball team closed its season with a 28-23 victory over Calvary Christian School Friday afternoon to claim fifth place in the ACAA Tournament.
The host Lady Eagles took a 7-4 lead after one quarter of play before the teams were even at six in the second and DCS led 13-10 heading into the half.
DuBois Christian then added a point to its lead with a 6-5 edge in the third quarter before closing out the game by outscoring Calvary Christian 9-8 in the fourth quarter to secure the five-point win.
Grace Deitch scored a game-high 10 points for the Lady Eagles, while Rorrie Maynard followed with eight and Emily Deitch chipped in six points in the win.
DCS boys fall in 2OT
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School boys basketball team suffered a 60-58 loss in double overtime at the hands of Huntingdon Christian in the fifth-place game of the ACAA Tournament Friday afternoon.
The loss ended the Eagles’ season as they finished the tournament 0-2.
DuBois Christian jumped out to a 12-7 lead after one quarter of play on its way to taking a 24-15 lead into the half.
Huntingdon Christian then surged into the lead with a 19-8 edge in the third to take a 34-32 lead into the final quarter of play.
The hosts then fought back to hold a 14-12 edge in the fourth to force overtime.
Both teams then scored six points in the opening overtime period, before Huntingdon Christian came away with the thrilling win by outscoring DCS 8-6 in the second overtime frame.
Gabe Hoover led the Eagles with a game-high 35 points, while Adam Mowrey followed with eight points and Colin Thomas and Zaden Thomas chipped in six points apiece in the two-point loss.