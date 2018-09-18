DuBois boys shut out ECC, 2-0
ST. MARYS — The DuBois boys soccer team topped Elk County Catholic 2-0 on the road Tuesday.
Nolan Bussell scored both goals for the Beavers, who moved to 8-1 on the season with the win.
DuBois hosts Bradford Saturday at 11 a.m.
Lady Beavers beat Johnsonburg
JOHNSONBURG — The DuBois girls tennis team topped Johnsonburg 6-1 on the road Tuesday.
DuBois won all four singles matches, as Johnsonburg earned their win in the No. 1 doubles match.
In the No. 1 singles match, DuBois Alexis Strouse topped Anna Cristini 6-0, 6-0.
Alaina Heberling won the No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-1 over Madison Amacher, while Alexa Zartman won the No. 3 singles match over Chloe Trumbull 6-0, 6-2.
In the No. 4 singles match, DuBois’ Alex Volpe topped Rachel Buhite 6-1, 6-0.
In the No. 1 doubles match, Johnsonburg’s Cristini and Amacher went up against Jenna Coffey and Lauren Milletics for DuBois.
Cristini and Amacher eventually came away with a 9-8 victory, winning the tiebreak 7-1.
In the No. 2 doubles match, Jessica Askey and Grace Askey earned a 8-2 win for DuBois over Trumbull and Alex Hodgdon.
Rachel Kister and Claire Shaffer won the No. 3 doubles match for DuBois over Claire Yates and Ana Arthurs 8-4.
DuBois hosts Bradford Thursday, while Johnsonburg travels to Brockway.
Rovers blast Keystone, 10-0
KNOX — The Brockway boys soccer team hammered host Keystone, 10-0, on Tuesday.
Tino inzana netted a hat-trick to lead the way for the Rovers. Jake Anderson scored twice, while Zane Puhala, Ryan Lin, Noah Fremer, Elijah Fremer and Marcus Bennett each found the back of the net once.
Hunter Allenbaugh notched four assists in the win, while Puhala set up three goals. Nolan Swanson, Connor Ryckman and Dominic Inzana added assists.
Garet Park and Cole Lunger combined on the shutout in net.
Brockway is back in action tonight at Elk County Catholic.
DCC spikers down Curwensville
CURWENSVILLE — The DuBois Central Catholic volleyball team beat host Curwensville in four sets, 25-19, 25-14, 20-25, 25-17, Tuesday night.
Ashley Wruble led DCC at the service line with 15 points (3 aces) to go along with 17 assists, while Shayleigh Gulvas had 12 points (2 aces) and 14 digs. Maia Cogley added 10 points (2 aces).
At the net, Alyssa Bittner had 14 kills and four blocks, with Jordy Kosko adding four kills and four blocks.
Central Catholic is back in action Thursday at home against Brookville.
St. Marys netters top Brockway
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls tennis team came away with a 7-0 victory over visiting Brockway Tuesday.
The Lady Dutch earned 6-0, 6-0 wins in each of the top three singles matches.
In the No. 1 match, Samantha Hayes topped Selena Buttery, in the No. 2 match it was Davan Lion topping Morgan Pirow and Lilia Lion beat Kenzie Hook in the No. 3 singles match.
In the No. 4 singles match, St. Marys’ Isabela Ehrensbeger defeated Lily Henry 6-1.
In the No. 1 doubles match, St. Marys eared a 8-4 win from Brooke Henry and Lydia Ehrensberger over Buttery and Pirow.
The No. 2 doubles match went to Lydia Wiest and Lauren Squires, who defeated Hook and Henry 8-3.
St. Marys’ Kiley Williams and Breanna Marconi topped Megan Smiley and Emily Roush 8-2 in the No. 3 doubles match.
St. Marys returns to action Thursday at Punxsutawney, while Brockway hosts Johnsonburg.
Raiders upend Rovers on links
BROCKWAY — The Brookville boys golf team posted a score of 222 to beat Brockway by 28 strokes Tuesday.
The Raiders were led by Dane Lyle, who posted the low score of the day with a 46.
David Cable added a 51 for Brookville, while Adam Mackins (60) and Ian Pete (65) rounded out the top-four for the Raiders.
The Rovers were led by Matt Holt with a 56, while Dylan Coder posted a 59.
Daniel Shugarts (66) and Carter Nichols (69) rounded out the scorers for Brockway.
Brockway second at AML match
BROOKVILLE — The Brockway girls golf team posted a score of 231 to take second place at an AML match at Pine Crest Country Club Tuesday.
Punxsutawney posted a 215 to take first place, while Brookville finished third with a 257.
DuBois (273), Curwensville (280) and Ridgway (281) rounded out the scores at the match.
Punxsutawney was led by Briana Hoover, who posted the low score of the day with a 49.
The Lady Rovers were led by Sylvia Pisarchick with a 52, while Grace Stewart posted a 56.
Brookville was led by Bailey Ganoe with a round score of 58, while Sophie Sharp finished with a 63
DuBois’ low scorer of the day was Maddie Gray, who finished with a 55. Sarah Henninger added a 66.
Lauren Tozer led Curwensville with a 67, one stroke ahead of teammate Briana Swindell with a 68.
Laney Gilmore posted the top score of the day for the Lady Elkers with a 52.
