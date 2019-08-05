Area Golf Results
TROUTVILLE — Colton Gearhart and Ed Serge tied with Carter Newcomb and Corge Golf with for first place with a score of 62 in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League Wednesday.
Rick Haney and Jim McAfoos took third place one stroke back with a 63.
Craig Bukousky and McAafoos each carded rounds of 38 to tie for the low gross score of the day.
Dan Stamler had the closest second shot on the 13th, while Jeff Colebey was closest to the pin on hole 17 and McAfoos made the longest putt on the 18th hole.
Pitt defense needs improving
The fourth morning of Pitt football practice dawned sunny and hot Monday, which is the way it’s supposed be in August, right? With temperatures in the mid 80s, it’s a day seemingly ordered by football coaches trying to get their players in shape.
For Pitt, Monday was the second day players wore shells, meaning an increase in action and intensity. Coach Pat Narduzzi said the first day in shells Sunday showed what the team needs to work on early in camp.
“I don’t think the defense tackled like it needs to,” he said. “Which is usually a product of what they’ve done all summer.”
Narduzzi was not surprised because prior to camp players were coaching themselves — no coaches allowed, per NCAA rules.
“They aren’t very good coaches. They’re good players and good athletes,” he said.
Narduzzi did make a point of praising graduate transfers Nakia Griffin-Stewart, Kylan Johnson and Nolan Ulizio, who are gaining respect at tight end, outside linebacker and offensive tackle.
“Those guys are going to help you immediately, I believe,” the coach said.
Asked about the depth behind starting defensive ends Rashad Weaver and Patrick Jones II, Narduzzi mentioned sophomore Deslin Alexandre looks like the No. 3 guy at the moment.
Redshirt freshmen ends John Morgan, Habakkuk Baldonado and Chris Maloney received mention from the coach. Maloney is an in-state walk-on from Fort Washington.
Actually, if the season goes as expected, there won’t be an abundance of playing time behind Weaver and Jones, who combined for 10 ½ sacks last season.
Weaver, who had 6 ½ sacks as a sophomore, brings more than athleticism to the position.
Cubs hold off Brewers, 6-5
CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Báez hit two of Chicago’s four homers and the Cubs’ bullpen barely held on without Craig Kimbrel, closing out a 6-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.
Ian Happ and Nicholas Castellanos also connected as Chicago improved to 40-18 at home with its fourth straight win. It was Castellanos’ first homer since he was acquired in a trade with Detroit on Wednesday.
The Cubs are counting on their depth to help them stay on top of the NL Central until Kimbrel and Willson Contreras return from injuries. Kimbrel was placed on the 10-day injured list before the game with right knee inflammation, and Contreras is expected to miss four weeks after an MRI showed a Grade 2 hamstring strain.
Manager Joe Maddon said it will be closer by committee while Kimbrel is out, and Victor Caratini will be the primary catcher while Contreras is sidelined. The 12-hit attack in the series opener helped make up for Contreras’ absence, but the bullpen was an adventure — right until the very end.
Oakland had won six of seven and nearly pulled off an impressive rally in its first game at Wrigley Field since 2010. Marcus Semien went deep twice for the A’s, and Nick Martini connected for his second career homer in a successful homecoming for suburban Chicago native.
The A’s had two runners on with two out in the ninth when Semien came up just short in his bid for a third homer, flying out to the warning track in left-center.