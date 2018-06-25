Brockway Legion tops Wilcox
WILCOX — Brockway Legion topped Wilcox 14-7 a six inning Elk County League contest Monday.
Brockway jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first and led the entire game to secure the win.
Each time Wilcox cut into the lead in the bottom of an inning, Brockway responded to stretch their lead in the top of the inning.
The Brockway offense added one run in the second and third, then scored three in the fourth, four in the fifth and two runs in the sixth.
The bottom half of the sixth for Wilcox was the only half inning without a run scored in the game.
Ben Glasl led the way for Brockway at the plate, going 3-for-4 with with four runs scored.
Zachary Foradori, Jesse Johnson, Matthew Clark and Angelo Inzana all added two runs scored apiece for Brockway.
Conner Ford led Brockway with two RBIs in the victory.
Area golf result
TROUTVILLE — Alan Borden and Jim Jenkins tied for first place with Harry Steele and Craig Bukousky in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League on Wednesday.
Both teams finished the day with scores of 57 to tie for first.
Ed Serge and Jim McAfoos finished in third place with a score of 61.
McAfoos won the closes to the pin on the second hole and had the closest second shot on hole #9.
Nate Crawford won closest to the pin on the eighth hole.
Borden and Bukousky finished tied for the low gross score of the day, both finishing with scores of 35.
McAfoos shot his age on his 78th birthday.
