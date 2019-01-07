Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This week's bowling honor roll is highlighted by a pair of bowlers from the Sportsman's League B Division.
Dalton Doverspike earned a spot on the honor roll by bowling a game of 289, while Kyle Burkett staked his name on the honor roll with a 270 game score.
In the Litts Club League's second division, Greg Sedor recorded a game score of 276 to earn a spot on the honor roll.
