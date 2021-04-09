ECC netter top DCC
ST. MARYS — DuBois Central Catholic won the best match of the day Friday against Elk County Catholic, but it was the host Crusaders who came away with the overall victory, 6-1, at Benzinger park.
That marquee matchup came at No. 1 singles, where DCC’s Neel Gupta rallied from a set down to beat Cole Piccirillo. The Crusader won a tight opening set in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (8-6), but Gupta bounced back to take the second, 6-3. The contest then went to a third-set super tiebreaker (1st to 10 points, win by 2) that also went overtime and was eventually won by Gupta, 13-11.
Outside of that matchup, it was all ECC on the day.
Crusaders Anthony Messineo and Jack Bauer swept Cardinals Colin Micknis and Aaron Bohley, 6-0, 6-0 at second and third singles, respectively, while Cam Klebacha upended Aaron Gankosky, 6-1, 6-0 at fourth singles.
Elk County swept the three doubles matches.
Douglas MacDonald and Zachary Eckert topped Micknis and Bohley, 8-1, at No. 1; Messineo and Rudy Bish bested Aiden Engle and Mathue Volpe, 8-1 at No. 2; and Owen Daghir and Julien Funaki upended Ava Sorek and Alex Rake, 8-2, at No. 3.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 6,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 1
Singles
1. Neel Gupta (DCC) def. Cole Piccirillo, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 13-11.
2. Anthony Messineo (ECC) def. Colin Micknis, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Jack Bauer (ECC) def. Aaron Bohley, 6-0, 6-0.
4. Cam Klebacha (ECC) def. Aaron Gankosky, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Douglas MacDonald/Zachary Eckert (ECC) def. Micknis/Bohley, 8-1.
2. Rudy Bish/Messineo (ECC) def. Aiden Engle/Mathue Volpe, 8-1.
3. Owen Daghir/Julien Funaki (ECC) def. Ava Sorek/Alex Rake, 8-2.
