Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This edition of the bowling honor roll features 11 bowlers from around the area.
In the Town and County League, Kenny White and Randy Spenser each earned a spot on the honor roll with their performances this week.
White posted a 769 series while Spenser bowled a 287 game to make the list.
Antonio Willar eared a spot on the honor roll out of the DuBois Lanes Juniors League by posting a series score of 780.
Brian Doel staked his name on this edition of the honor roll by bowling a 276 game in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League.
In the Gold League’s Division 2, Kyle Shannon bowled a 275 game to make the honor roll this week.
In the Sportsman’s League Division A on Feb. 22, John Hilliard made the honor roll with a game of 279, while Soctt Orcutt also made the list one pin behind with a 278 game.
Jim Mills bowled a game of 276 in the Sportsman’s League Division B to make the honor roll.
Three bowlers earned a spot on the honor roll in the Sportsman’s League Division A on Mar. 1, as Pat Nosker bowled a 280 game, John Hilliard followed with a game of 278 and Will Wayne posted a game score of 276.
