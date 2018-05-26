Anderson Creek rifle results
ROCKTON — The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its first 400-yard deer target match of the year last Sunday, and Jack Balon of Ebensburg took home top honors in the unlimited class.
Jeremiah Keefe of Hastings was second in the unlimited class.
In the Factory Varmint Class, first place went to Brian Young of Altoona, with Ed Rethi of Dicksonville placing second.
Curwensville’s Tom Hamilton was first in the Sporter Class.
Sports photo galleries
DuBOIS — Online photo galleries are now available for people interested in viewing more photos from both the District 9 Track & Field Championships and the DuBois softball team’s victory in the District 6/9 Class 5A championship game on Wednesday.
To find the galleries, go to the Courier Express’s website at www.the courierexpress.com and find the photo gallery section midway down the front of the website’s homepage.
The track and field photos are separated into Class AA and Class AAA galleries.
