Lady Dutch top Keystone
KNOX — The St. Marys girls basketball team used a dominant second half performance to come away with a 42-31 victory on the road over Keystone Monday night.
The Lady Dutch trailed 13-11 at the half before holding the hosts to just one point in the third quarter on their way to taking a 24-17 lead into the final quarter of play.
The visitors then held an 18-14 edge in the fourth quarter to finish off the road win.
Kaylee Muccio led St. Marys (16-5) with 12 points in the win, while Allison Schlimm and Samantha Hayes each added eight points as Schlimm hit a three-pointer while Hayes went 6-of-8 at the foul line.
As a team, the Lady Dutch finished 14-of-20 from the free-throw line as the host Lady Panthers were just 6-of-9 at the line.
Keystone used an 11-7 edge in the second quarter to take the lead into the half after St. Marys led by a point (6-5) after the opening quarter.
St. Marys closes out the regular season Wednesday at home against Brookville.
Lady Raiders beat Cranberry
SENECA — Winning its second straight game, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team jumped out to an 18-point first-half lead on its way to a 63-44 non-league win at Cranberry Monday night.
The Lady Raiders, who evened their record at 10-10, led 14-8 after the first quarter, then poured in a 21-point second quarter for a 35-17 halftime lead.
Madison Johnson led the Lady Raiders with 19 points while Lauren Hergert finished with 14 points and Marcy Schindler added 11 points. Alayna Haight came off the bench to score eight points.
Ava Ferringer poured in 25 points, 17 in the fourth quarter, to lead Cranberry. The Berries fell to 13-8.
Brookville won the junior varsity game, 30-11. Haight scored 14 and Elizabeth Wonderling finished with 12 points for the Lady Raiders.
Brookville visits St. Marys Wednesday.
DAMS wrestling results
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Middle School wrestling team went 1-3 at the DuBois Harley-Davidson Duals Saturday to move to 3-10 on the season.
The Beavers opened the day with a 42-32 win over Eisenhower, before suffering losses to McDowell (37-28), Saegertwon (60-25) and Grove City (43-25).
Zack Gallagher went 4-0 on the day for DuBois with a pair of pins, while Tycen Roy added a pin and finished the day 3-1.
DuBois is back in action today as it hosts Cranberry at DuBois Area High School at 5:30 pm.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This edition of the bowling honor roll features seven area bowlers from three separate leagues.
Three of those bowlers hail from the Sportsman’s League, two in the A Division and one more in the B Division.
In the A Division, Pat Nosker bowled a 278 game on his way to recording a 769 series, while Will Wayne also bowled a game of 278 this week.
Kyle Stoddard made the honor roll out of the B Division as he recorded a series score of 762.
Zack Myers made the honor roll out of the DuBois Lanes Junior League by recording a 276 game this week.
In the same league, Melia Mitskavich posted a game of 269 on her way to recording a 688 series to earn a spot on the list.
A pair of bowlers also made the honor roll out of the Owens-Brockway League, as Alex Allender posted a 279 game on his way to a 780 series.
Mike Scruggs also earned a spot in the same league as he bowled a league-high 287 game this week.
Pens acquire Zucker
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired veteran forward Jason Zucker from Minnesota, giving the Penguins’ top-six forward group a jolt as they prepare for a postseason push.
Pittsburgh sent forward Alex Galchenyuk, defenseman prospect Calen Addison and a conditional 2020 first-round draft pick to the Wild in exchange for Zucker.
The 28-year-old Zucker has 14 goals and 15 assists this season for Minnesota. His arrival in Pittsburgh gives the Penguins more scoring depth to add to one of their top two lines. Pittsburgh, currently four points behind first-place Washington in the Metropolitan Division, has spent the last five weeks looking to replace All-Star forward Jake Guentzel, who is out until late April after injuring his right shoulder on Dec. 30.