ECC soccer sweeps Brookville
KERSEY — Elk County Catholic swept a boys and girls home soccer doubleheader against Brookville Monday.
In the first game, the Lady Raiders fell to ECC, 3-1. Madison McAninch scored a first-half goal and the 1-0 lead stood until the Lady Crusaders scored three goals in the final 20 minutes to pull away with the win.
Under the lights, the Raiders fell in a 4-3 decision. ECC led 3-1 at halftime, but the Raiders managed to climb within the final margin with seven minutes left on Zakk Wolfe’s penalty kick after Logan Oakes was fouled in the box.
Earlier, Bryce Kunselman scored off a Garner McMaster assist in the first half and Wolfe set up a second Kunselman goal off a corner kick eary in the second half.
Both teams play at Brockway Wednesday, the Raiders (2-7) at 3:30 p.m. and the Lady Raiders (3-6) at 5 p.m.
Brookville spikes Clearfield
HYDE — The Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team made short work of Clearfield Monday night in a 25-18, 25-16, 25-10 sweep.
The Lady Raiders (6-2), who travel to St. Marys Thursday, got four kills and four blocks at the net from Maggie Mackins. Morgan Johnson had five kills while Emily Steel and Leah Kammerdeiner each had two.
Emaa Venesky served 17 points.
Clearfield won the junior varsity match, 28-26, 25-22.
DCS soccer splits DH
STATE COLLEGE — The DuBois Christian School soccer teams split a doubleheader at Grace Prep Monday afternoon.
The Lady Eagles won 4-1, while the DCS boys lost a tight 3-2 contest.
Rorrie Maynard scored all four Lady Eagle goals in a game where all the scoring was done in the first half.
The boys game was scoreless at the half before Grace Prep won the second half 3-2. Gabe Hoover and Alex Hallowell each scored for the Eagles.
Both DCS teams host Calvary Huntingdon today.
DAMS cross country results
HERMITAGE — The DuBois Middle School girls cross country team took third out of 54 teams Saturday at The Blue Devil Invitational at Buhl Park in Hermitage.
Lady Beaver Morgan Roemer took third in the girls even that featured 262 runners, while Melina Powers was seventh. Delaney Yarus was 12th.
On the boys’ side, DuBois’ Mario Rodriguez and Rudy Williams were 13th and 19th, respectively, in the boys’ race that had over 250 competitors.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This edition of the bowling honor roll features three area bowlers from three separate leagues.
Michelle Buskirk earned a spot on the honor roll for the second consecutive week after bowling a game of 255 in the Beeliner League.
In the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League, Brian Doel made the honor roll after bowling a game of 286.
Ray J. O’Donnell also made this edition of the honor roll after bowling his way to a 760 series in the Town and Country League.