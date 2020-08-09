Area Golf Results
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association hosted a ‘Presidents Cup’ event at the Treasure Lake Gold Course Thursday.
Finishing in first place with a score of 68 was Mary Reed, while Kathy Caracii finished two strokes back with a 70 in second.
Third place went to Sue Tench with a 72, while Sharon Hay also shot a 72 to finish in fourth.
Helen Griebel recorded a chip-in birdie on the first hole while Stephanie Donati birdied No. 2, Kristian McGinnis birdied the eight hole, Sue Vokes birdied No. 13 and Mary Reuscher had a birdie on the 14th hole.
Other chip-ins on the day came from Dot Hedglin on No. 4, Caracii on the sixth hole and Tench on hole 14.
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a scramble at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday.
Finishing in first place were Don Jewell, Mike Slimmer, Bruce Heasley and Jerry Sanko.
Second place went to Bert Schenk, Wayne London, John Averill and Jim Kyler.
Butch Martell, Rich Lizzy, Doug Radaker and Fent Shenkle finished in third.
London had the closest second shot on the fifth hole, while Terry Stockdale made the longest putt on No. 11 and Lizzy recorded the closest third shot on the 18th hole.