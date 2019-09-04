Rovers edge Bulldogs, 3-2
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Brockway boys soccer team used a second-half goal from Dylan Antonuccio to hold off Redbank Valley in a hard-fought 3-2 victory Wednesday.
The Rovers (2-0) jumped out to a 2-0 lead at the half on goals by Marcus Bennett and Jared Marchiori. Nolan Swanson set up Bennett’s goal, while Marchiori’s strike came on a shot from 25-30 yards out.
Redbank battled back in the second half, pulling even on goals by Declan Fricko and Koltin Kline.
However, Marchiori set up Antonuccio for the game-winner to hold off the Bulldogs’ comeback bif.
Brockway returns to action Monday when it hosts DuBois Central Catholic.
DuBois golfers beat Brockway
DuBOIS — The DuBois boys golf team ran its record to 5-0 with a 180-236 victory against Brockway Wednesday afternoon at the DuBois Country Club.
Beavers Kaleb Hand and Cody Jaconski each shot a 43 ti tie for medalist honors on the day. Dayne Bauman and Nic Cebulskie each posted 47s to round out DuBois’ scoring. Jayden Fulkroad also shot a 47 but didn’t facto in the scoring.
Brockway got a 50 from Dylen Coder and 56 by Daniel Shugarts. Carter Nichols (61) and Lance Dowdall (69) also played for the Rovers.
DuBois is back in action today in a match at Punxsutawney that also features DuBois Central Catholic, while Brockway hosts Elk County Catholic on Friday.
Elkers upend Raiders on links
BROOKVILLE — The Ridgway boys golf team used a pair 38s from Eric Christoff and Collin Porter to knock off host Brookville, 168-207, Wednesday at Pinecrest Country Club.
Ridgway also got a 45 from Zack Zameroski and a 47 by Kole Asti.
David Cable shot a 45 to lead the Raiders. Hayden Osborne added a 52, while Isaac Wolfe and Bryce Rafferty posted scores of 53 and 57, respectively.
Both teams are back in action today. Ridgway plays at St. Marys, while Brookville travels to Curwensville.
Lady Rovers swept by Punxsy
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney girls tennis team swept visiting Brockway, 7-0, Wednesday afternoon, but the match wasn’t as lopsided as the score may indicate as the Lady Rovers put up a battle in most of the matches.
That started at No. 1, where Lady Chuck Abby Gigliotti knocked off Selena Buttery, 6-1, 6-4. Punxsy’s Allie Doverspike upended Morgan Pirow, 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2, while Liz Stello notched a 6-4, 6-2 win against Taylor Rhed at third singles.
The lone singles contest that Punxsy won in lopsided fashion came at No. 4, where Jadyn McMahon topped Emily Roush, 6-0, 6-1.
The first two doubles matches were both closely contested, with Punxsy pulling out a pair of hard-fought victories.
Camden Emhoff and Taegan Ludwig bested Buttery and Pirow, 8-5, at No. 1, while the Lady Chuck duo of Hannah Pearce and Madi Lorelli edged Rhed and Hannah Zuccolotto, 8-8 (7-3) at No. 3.
Punxsy’s Chloe Aul and Julia Smoker also won 8-1 at third doubles against Katelyn Kennedy and Emily Michalski.
Brockway is back in action Tuesday at home against Elk County Catholic.