DCS falls to Cambria County
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School girls basketball team was defeated by Cambria County Christian 24-19 at home Tuesday night.
The game was tied at eight after one quarter of play and remained tied at 12 at the half, but the Lady Eagles were outscored 10-1 in the third quarter, which proved to be the difference.
DCS held Cambria County to just two points in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to make a comeback as the Lady Eagles only managed six points in the frame and suffered the home loss.
The Lady Eagles were led by Gabby Meholick with six points on the night, while Sophia Williamson added five and Emily Deitch finished with four.
DuBois Christian School returns to action Friday on the road against Blair County Christian at 5:30 p.m.
DAMS wrestlers beat Altoona
DuBOIS — The DuBois junior high wrestling team defeated Altoona by a score of 48-37 at DuBois Area High School Tuesday to move to 4-1 on the season.
The Beavers got pins from Gage Sonnie, Austin Mitchell, Cadin Wilmoth, Matt Krause and Zack Gallagher.
Brendan Orr, Davey Aughenbaugh, Cadin Delaney, Dalton Yale and AJ Nicastro also picked up wins for DuBois.
Wilmoth also picked up a pin in exhibition action for the Beavers.
“I was really proud of how we wrestled, we knew Altoona was a good team and would be a tough matchup for us,” said DuBois head coach Beau Bash. “Our guys put up an excellent effort the whole way through the lineup.”
The head coach noted Delaney and Sonnie put up some of their best efforts of the season and came up big for the team on the night, as several wrestlers earned points by fighting through tough situations.
DuBois is back in action Tuesday as they take on Brookville at DuBois Area High School at 5:30 p.m.
