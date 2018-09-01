Beavers win Indiana Tourney
INDIANA — The DuBois boys soccer team opened its season with an impressive showing over the weekend, winning the Indiana Tournament title for the first time in the 14 years head coach Matt Erickson has been involved with the program.
DuBois opened the season with a 1-0 victory Friday against Indiana, with Nico McDonald scoring the game’s lone goal off an assist from Nick Graeca. Goalkeeper Jordan Meinert recorded the shutout in the victory.
Meinert also came up big net in Saturday’s title game, as Erickson said he made a handful of key saves to preserve a 2-1 victory against Hollidaysburg.
Nolan Bussell netted both DuBois goals against the Golden Tigers. McDonald and Graeca each recorded assists.
DuBois, off the first 2-0 start during Erickson’s tenure, travels to Bradford on Tuesday.
Lady Beavers drop opener
INDIANA — The DuBois girls soccer team lost to Burrell, 9-1, in its season opener Friday at the Indiana Tournament.
Lilly Zimmerman scored the Lady Beavers lone goal off an assist from Izzy Beers.
DuBois, DCC compete at Invite
LOCK HAVEN — The DuBois and DuBois Central Catholic cross country teams competed at the Bear Mountain River Invite Saturday.
On the girls side, DuBois’ Abby Dressler finished 18th overall with a time of 21:06.
Emalee Horner finished 27th with a time of 21:38 to help lead the Lady Beavers to a 8th place finish out of 23 teams at the meet.
Kyra Hoover finished at 23:03.4 to finished 65th overall for DuBois.
For DCC, Maddy Miscavich posted the best time with a 27:16.5, as the Lady Cardinals finished in 23rd overall.
On the boys side, DCC’s Jonny Ritsick led the way with a time of 18:03.3 to finish 43rd.
DuBois was led by Kaleb Stevens, who finished 44th with time of 18:05, while AC Deemer finished 47th at 18:15 for the Beavers.
As a team, DuBois finished 16th in the boys competition, while DCC took 21st out of 25 teams.
DuBois returns to action Tuesday for a meet at home with DCC, Punxsutawney and Elk County Catholic at 4:30 p.m.
Hunter Trapper course
PENFIELD — There are still some openings for the Hunter Trapper Education Course at the Moshannon Bureau of Forestry Annex building Saturday, Sept. 15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This is a one day course sponsored by the Pa. Game Commission.
Class size is limited to 40 students, to register log on to the Game Commison website at www.pgc.state.pa.us and click on Hunter Education then on calendar and go to Sept. 15 and register for the class at Moshannon State Forest.
For more information or assistance call Dave Sylvis at 814-603-2299 or 814-371-8596.
All new hunters must complete this course to be able to purchase a hunting license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.