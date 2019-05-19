Sykesville routs Rossiter
SYKESVILLE — Sykesville used a 13-run first inning to power its way to a 20-3 win in five innings over Rossiter in a Federation League contest Sunday.
At the plate, Peter Downer and Garrett Prosper led the way for the Senators, as each went 3-for-3 in the win.
Downer scored three runs and drove in one, while Prosper doubled, scored three runs and added three RBIs.
Dan Wascovich pitched three innings to record the win on the mound for Sykesville, allowing one run on four hits and a walk while striking out two over three innings.
Peter Downer struck out the side in the fourth in relief, while Keetan Becces finished the game off allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in the fifth inning.
Area golf results
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a ‘Scramble/Vegas Points’ event at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday.
In first place was the foursome of John Buskirk, Ed Laborde, Jack Amick and Jeff Norris.
Second place went to Gary Snyder, Mike Slimmer, Bert Schenk and Fent Shenkle.
The foursome of Scott Kessler, Don Jewell, Ray Lockitski and Jim Green finished third.
Amick made the longes putt on the first hole, while Walt Kosiba was closest to the pin on the ninth and Wayne London had the closest second shot on No. 16.
Raptors top Bucks in 2OT
TORONTO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, including eight in the second overtime, and the Toronto Raptors beat Milwaukee 118-112 on Sunday night to cut the Bucks’ lead to 2-1 in the Eastern Conference finals.
Pascal Siakam had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Norman Powell scored 19 points before fouling out, and Marc Gasol had 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Raptors will try to draw even when they host Game 4 on Tuesday night.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 12 points and 23 rebounds before fouling out with 4:24 to go in the second overtime. Antetokounmpo shot 5 for 16.
Toronto won despite guards Kyle Lowry and Powell both fouling out in the fourth quarter. Siakam also missed a pair of free throws with 7.4 seconds left in regulation that could have iced the game for the Raptors.