Brookville tops Sykesville
BROOKVILLE — Trenton Corle’s fifth-inning grand slam highlighted a five-run outburst as the Brookville Grays rallied past visiting Sykesville, 7-3, Tuesday night at McKinley Field.
The Senators led 3-0 going into the bottom of the fifth before the Grays got things going. Dane Lyle doubled, Jeff Hetrick singled and Dan Ion singled in Lyle. Blaise Rouch then singled to set up Corle’s bases-loaded shot down the left-field line.
Corle wound up with six runs batted in, delivering a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth to finish out the scoring for the Grays who improved to 3-3 going into Thursday’s game at Showers Field in DuBois against Pulaski.
Lyle got the win for the Grays, relieving Blaise Rouch in the top of the fifth inning. He went a scoreless 2 2/3 innings, giving up two hits and one walk while striking out three. Rouch got the no-decision after 4 1/3 innings, yielding four hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Two of the three Senators runs off Rouch were unearned.
Brandon Sicheri and Ryan Walker each had two hits for the Senators, who fell to 7-6.
Senators starter Dan Wascovich hung the loss.
It’s the first of four straight road games for the Grays, who visit Sykesville Monday before facing DuBois in a doubleheader Tuesday at Showers Field.
Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a scramble at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday.
John Buskirk, Don Jewell, Jeff Norris and Fred Gustafson took first place while second went to the foursome of Reggie Hoover, Joe Smith, Doug Powell and Jeff Emerick.
Jerry Sanko made the longest putt on the second hole, Jewell had the closest second shot on No. 11 and Hoover recorded the closest third shot on the 13th hole.