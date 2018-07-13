Area golf result
BRADFORD — Les Schlosser, Charlie Muht, John Kruse and Art Falccone posted a team total of 378 to take first place in Golf Nut action at Pine Acres Country Club Wednesday.
Emory Keith, Tom Mortimer, Tom Murray and Terry Crawford finished second with a score of 381.
Gary Star, Crawford and Kruse took the quota points.
Starr finished with the low gross score of the day with a 82 while Joe Michalski took odd man out honors.
Next week the Golf Nuts will play at Laurel Mills Golf Course in Ridgway.
