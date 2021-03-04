DuBois girls beat Lady Tide
CURWENSVILLE — The DuBois girls basketball team closed out its regular season Thursday night with a 57-26 victory against Curwensville.
The Lady Beavers jumped out to an 18-7 lead after one quarter and never looked back as they held the Lady Tide to single-digit scoring in all four periods.
DuBois had three players reach double figures, led by Madison Rusnica who scored a game-high 15 points. Abby Guiher added 14 for the Lady Beavers, while Olivia Johnson had 12.
Alyssa Bakaysa scored 12 to lead Curwensville.
DuBois, which had its home game tonight vs. Oil City canceled, finished the regular season with a 13-7 record. The Lady Beavers now wait to see who they will play in next week’s District 6/8/9 Class 5A subregional tournament.
DuBOIS 57, CURWENSVILLE 26
Score by Quarters
DuBois 18 10 17 12 — 57
C’ville 7 8 8 3 — 26
DuBois—57
Abby Guiher 5 0-1 14, Alexas Pfeufer 1 1-2 4, Madison Rusnica 6 2-2 15, Olivia Johnson 6 0-0 12, Saige Weible 1 4-4 6, Taylor Smith 2 0-0 4, Allie Snyder 1 0-0 2, Brooke Chewning 0 0-0 0, Isabella Geist-Salone 0 0-0 0, Abby Geist-Salone 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 7-9 57.
Curwensville—27
Alyssa Bakaysa 5 2-4 12, Skylar Pentz 0 0-0 0, Josylnne Freyer 3 3-4 9, Kyra Henry 1 0-0 3, Rachelle Anderson 0 0-0 0, Desaray Cossar 0 0-0 0, Jaiden Weber 0 0-0 0, Savannah Carfley 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 5-8 26.
Three-pointers: DuBois 6 (Guiher 4, Pfeufer, Rusnica), C’ville 1 (Henry).
Rovers lose finale
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Brockway boys basketball team saw its season come to an end Wednesday night with a 75-50 loss at Redbank Valley.
Lewis Painter scored 12 points to lead the Rovers (3-14) in his final high school game. Fellow seniors Marcus Copelli and Aiden Bullers scored nine and seven, respectively, in their final games.
Redbank’s Bryson Bain led all scorers with 24, while Chris Marshall (17) and Marquese Gardlock (16) also reached double figures.