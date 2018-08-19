Area golf results
FALLS CREEK — The quartet of Larry Bunk, Don Ireland, Ed LaBorde and Joe Smith captured first-place honors in the Thursday Morning Senior League at Beechwoods Golf Course this past week.
Second place went to Doug Powell, Butch Martell, Wayne London and Ray Lockitski, while Jim Kyler, Walt Kosiba, Tom Herzing and Joe Geppart were third.
Kosiba was closest to the pin on No. 3, Powell had the closest second shot on No. 15. London made the longest putt on No. 12.
TROUTVILLE — Greg Kennis Sr. and Nate Crawford scored a 55 to win the Kenterra Golf Course Open League on Wednesday.
Rick Haney and Harry Steele came in second with a 65, while Jim Jenkins and Jim London were third (67).
Crawford shot the low gross of the day with a 34. He also was closest to the pin on No. 2 and had the closest third shot on No. 7.
Haney made the longest putt on No. 3.
EMPORIUM — The “Golf Nuts” played at Emporium Country Club on Wednesday, and the team of George Heitzenrater, Dave Beane, Dennis Jones and Jack Mathews took first place with a team score of 363.
Fred Rolls, Tom Murray, Bernie Gudalis and Dave Shobert came second with a 371. There was a tie for third (384) between the foursomes of Gary Starr-Chuck States-Tom Haag-Mike Ross and Emory Keith-Les Schlosser-Tom Mortimer-Terry Crawford.
Starr shot the low gross score of the day carding an 85.
Schlosser, Jones, and Murray took the Quota Points., while Ed Pasi took Odd Man Out honors.
Next week’s play is at Green Meadows Golf Course in Volant.
