Area Golf Result
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League held a Vegas Scramble event at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday.
The foursome of Ken Snyder, John Showers, Mike Slimmer and Scott Kessler took first place.
Second place went to Ed Rieg, Terry Stockdale, Bob Fornauf and Butch Martell.
George Sanko, Rich Lissy, Jeff Emerick and John Buskirk finished in third place.
Ray Wyant had the closest second shot of the day on the sixth hole, while Sanko had the closest third shot on No. 13 and Fornauf made the longest putt on the 18th hole.
Litts Club Bowling League
DuBOIS — The Litts Club League will hold its reorganizational meeting Monday Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the DuBois Lanes.
Any individuals or teams who would like to join should contact Ed Ivoska at 591-8926 or Joe Lazore at 591-3266.
Bowling for the league begins on Monday, Sept. 10.
Allegheny Chapter cookout
DuBOIS — The Allegheny Mountain Chapter will be hosting their annual cookout Tuesday, Sept. 4 at the Tannery Dam.
The event will begin at 5 p.m., with food being served at 6 p.m.
Fishing will follow the meal, with some fly fishing demonstrations.
The cookout is open to all members and their guests, as everyone is asked to bring a dish to share and the chapter will provide the meat and drinks.
For any additional information on the cookout, or to RSVP, contact George Kutskel at 814-371-9290.
