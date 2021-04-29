BROCKPORT — The “Golf Nuts” opened their season Wednesday at Scottish Heights Golf Course Wednesday.
Emory Keith took low gross honors with an 85 to lead his team of Don Woods, Dave Heltman and Doug Delp to a firts-place victory with a team total 381.
Fran Inzana, Charlie Muth, Tom Mortimer and Dave Shobert came in second with a 384, while Les Schlosser, John Kruse, Art Faccone and Howie Allen placed third with a 393.
Quota Points were Heltman 39, Shobert 38, Faccone and Allen tied at 37.
The league plays at Beechwoods Golf Course next week with a 10 a.m. tee time.
DuBOIS — The lone honoree on the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll is Brian Doel, who rolled a 762 series in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League.