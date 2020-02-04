BRADFORD — The DuBois boys basketball team pushed its winning streak to 10 with a 70-58 victory on the road over Bradford Tuesday night.
The game proved to be a shooting contest between Lennon Lindholm for the Beavers and Tyler Gigliotti for the home side.
While it was Gigliotti finishing with a narrow 35-32 edge in points over the Beaver, it was the visitors who did enough as a team to secure the win.
DuBois (17-2) jumped out to a 24-12 lead after one quarter of play as Lindholm scored 11 points in the opening frame while Gigliotti accounted for 12 of the home side’s points.
The Owls then began to battle back, holding a 15-12 edge in the second and a 15-13 advantage in the third to get within seven (49-42) heading into the final quarter of play.
Lindholm then helped the away side close out the win by scoring 13 points in the final quarter behind eight free throws and a pair of three-pointers as DuBois closed out the win with a 21-16 edge in the fourth.
Lindholm finished the night 14-of-16 at the line along with four made threes on his way to a team-high 32 points.
Chase Husted added a double-digit night with 15 points for the Beavers, while Nix Felix followed with nine points in the road win.
DuBois is back in action Friday as it plays host to Punxsutawney.