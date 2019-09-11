DuBois netters postponed
DuBOIS — The DuBois girls tennis team had its home match with Clearfield suspended Wednesday evening due to rain.
At the time of the postponement, the Lady Beavers held a 2-1 lead over the visitors.
Jess Askey defeated Ally Gaines 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles action.
DuBois’ other victory came at No. 3 doubles, where Kaylee George and Lydia Dixon topped Emma Groth and Chloe Rowles 8-0.
Lauren Milletics was forced to retire in her singles match.
DuBois is back in action today on the road against St. Marys at 3:30 p.m.
Lady Beavers rout Punxsy
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois girls soccer team came away with an 8-1 victory on the road over Punxsutawney Tuesday.
Lilly Zimmerman scored a pair of first-half goals, while Austyn Burkett, Isabella Beers, Rachel Sickeri and Morgan Bojalad added goals to make it 6-0 at the half.
Kiara Tretheway and Maria Allen added goals in the second half, after the Lady Chucks opened the scoring after the break, to bring the score to 8-1.
“The girls played a very nice game, the ball movement throughout was fantastic,” DuBois head coach Mike Town said.
DuBois travles to Altoona today at 6 p.m.
DAMS cross country results
BRADFORD — The DuBois junior high cross country teams split a meet at Bradford Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Beavers came away with a slim 27-28 victory, while the Beavers dropped a close 26-29 contest.
Bradford’s Lorie Dixon (10:29) won the girls race, but DuBois had four of the next five runners cross the finish line.
Morgan Roemer was second (10:38), while teammates Melina Powers (11:10) and Delaney Yarus (11:29) were fourth and fifth, respectively. Morgan King (12:17) added a 10th place finish.
On the boys’ side, Bradford’s Ian Pilon was the overall winner with a time of 9:07. DuBois’ Mario Rodriguez (9:14) was second, with teammates Rudy Williams (10:17) and Andreas Sconzo (10:24) fourth and fifth, respectively, against the Owls.
Jay Sheloski (11:07) added a 9th place finish, and Andrew Mottern (11:27) was 11th.