Lady Dutch rout ECC
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls basketball team came away with a resounding 53-23 victory on the road over Elk County Catholic Saturday night.
The Lady Dutch held just a three-point lead (10-7) before using a dominant second quarter in which they outscored the hosts 16-4 to take a 26-11 lead into the half.
St. Marys (15-5) then held a 16-10 edge in the third quarter to stretch its lead to 21 points before holding the hosts to just two points in the final quarter of play while scoring 11 itself to push the final margin to 30.
Kyla Johnson paced the Lady Dutch in the win as she finished tied for a game-high in points with 17, while Giorgia Baciga followed with seven in the win.
The visitors also got six points apiece from Samantha Hayes and Allison Schlimm, while Kaylee Muccio followed with five.
The Lady Crusaders were paced by Taylor Newton, who finished tied with Johnson with 17 points on the night while three other ECC players finished with two points apiece.
St. Marys travels to Keystone tonight before wrapping up the regular season at home against Brookville Wednesday, while ECC (11-6) travels to Bradford Tuesday for its regular season finale.
Stenhouse Jr. wins pole
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. needed just two days to get his new team to the top.
Stenhouse won the pole Sunday for the season-opening Daytona 500 next weekend, putting JTG-Daugherty Racing in the NASCAR spotlight for a week. Stenhouse’s third pole in 257 Cup Series starts and first at Daytona International Speedway came on his second day in the new Chevrolet Camaro.
His first day behind the wheel came during practice Saturday.
Stenhouse turned a fast lap at 194.582 mph to claim the pole, edging Alex Bowman for the top spot. Bowman reached 194.363 mph around the 2 1/2-mile superspeedway to lock down a front-row spot for the third consecutive year. Bowman finished 17th and 11th, respectively, in the last two openers.