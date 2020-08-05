Parsons to sit out season
Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons’ career as a Nittany Lion has reportedly come to an end. Yahoo! Sports reported late Tuesday night that Parsons will sit out the 2020 season and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Parsons will make the decision official Wednesday morning — barring a last minute change of heart — after the Penn State football had a team meeting Tuesday night, according to the report.
Shortly after the 2020 NFL Draft, the Nittany Lion linebacker was projected as a top-five pick in next April’s 2021 NFL Draft by ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.
Parsons was named a Consensus All-American by the NCAA after a dominant 2019 season in which he tallied 109 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks and four forced fumbles. The Nittany Lion capped off the season with an impressive 14 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two passes defended in Penn State’s 53-39 Cotton Bowl win over Memphis in December.