DuBois shooters fall
DuBOIS — The DuBois varsity rifle team suffered its first loss of the season Thursday evening as not even the squad’s best score of the season was enough to best defending state team champion Everett, which came away with a 1375-1338 victory.
Everett had two shooters score in the 280s in Joey Kovach (285) and Jesse Chamberlain (280), while Liam Tegeler wasn’t far behind with a 278. George Kuhne (267) and Morgan White rounded out the Warriors’ scoring.
Jeremy Wolfgang shot a personal-best 273 to lead DuBois (3-1), with Alexandria Howard and Ella Sprague each posting a 272. That score was a personal best for Sprague. Mia Edwards (263) and Megan O’Rourke (258) closed out the Beavers’ scoring.
Everett also won the junior varsity match, 280-254.
Derek London led DuBois with an 87, while Luke Gerg and Maria Donahue had am 84 and 83, respectively. The JV Beavers are now 2-2.
Everett’s Drake Fetters led all JV shooters with a 94.
DuBois is back in action Wednesday against Chestnut Ridge.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — There was recently perfection on the area bowling lanes as Rob Guadagno rolled a 300 game in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League.
Ryan Mitskavich also had a 289 game in the same league to join Guadagno on the latest edition of the bowling honor roll.