DuBois topples Warren
WARREN — The DuBois boys basketball team came away with a 62-48 win on the road over Warren behind a big night from Chase Husted Saturday.
Husted finished the game with 26 points on 10 made baskets and a 6 of 8 performance from the free throw line.
The Beavers added to their lead slowly throughout the night, outscoring Warren by three in the first quarter, two in the second, three in the third and six in the fourth.
Alex Beers and Jonathan Cruz each added double figures in scoring for DuBois with 11 and 10 points respectively.
The Beavers hit six three-pointers on the night, as Justin Manduely made two, while Cruz, Nick Farrell, Lennon Lindholm and Alex Kovalyak each added one three apiece.
DuBois is back in action Monday when they hit the road to face Brookville.
DCC defeated by Kane
KANE — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team was defeated 47-23 on the road against Kane Friday.
The Lady Wolves were led by a big night from Ella Marconi, who scored 25 points on eight field goals and 8 of 11 shooting at the free throw line.
Shay Gulvas led the Lady Cardinals, who trailed 13-3 after the first quarter, with six points on the night.
DCC returns to action Tuesday as they host Ridgway.
Rovers fall to Cameron County
EMPORIUM — Brockway was unable to keep pace with Cameron County, despite hitting eight three-pointers on the night, as the Rovers were defeated 66-54 on the road Friday.
Cameron County led 31-20 at the half and took a 53-32 lead into the fourth quarter, before the Rovers cut into the deficit by outscoring Cameron County 22-13 in the fourth.
Alec Freemer led Brockway with a trio of three-pointers and 19 points on the night, while Zane Puhala chipped in 12 points and Jon Wood added 10.
Wood hit a pair of threes on the night, while Puhala, Clayton Heckman and Matthew Clark cached added on three-pointer apiece.
Brockway is back in action Tuesday as they return home to face Johnsonburg.
Lady Raiders beat Bradford
BRADFORD — Putting three players in double-figure scoring, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team won a District 9 League game at Bradford Friday night, 57-47.
The Lady Raiders (8-3 overall, 2-2 league) led by as many as 16 points in the first half and third quarter before settling for their third straight win heading into Tuesday’s game at Indiana.
Lauren Hergert scored 15 points, Madison Johnson finished with 14 points and Morgan Johnson had 12 points. The Lady Raiders 31-24 at halftime and by 13 at 44-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Hannah Lary scored 16 for Bradford, which fell to 1-9.
Lady Dutch overcome ECC
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls basketball team defeated Elk County Catholic on the road 37-28 Saturday.
The Lady Dutch held ECC to just seven points in the first half, two in the first quarter, as they held a 19-7 lead at the half.
Megan Quesenberry led St. Marys with 11 points, while Lauren Eckert added nine on a trio of three-pointers and Kyla Johnson chipped in eight.
Taylor Newton led the Lady Crusaders with a game-high 16 points, as Sady VanAlstine and Maddie Kear were the only other ECC players to score, adding seven and five points respectively.
Elk County Catholic hosts Curwensville Tuesday, while St. Marys is back in action Wednesday at home against Punxsutawney.
Register for NWTF banquet
DuBOIS — The 27th Annual Hunting Heritage Banquet for the Moshannon Valley Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is set for Saturday, Feb. 2 at the DuBois VFW Club.
The cost is $55 for a single (includes dinner and membership), $75 four a couple (includes two dinners and one membership), $25 visiting member meal or you can pay $35 to renew your membership if you can’t attend the meal. The registration cutoff is Saturday, Jan. 26.
There also are early bird specials for raffle tickets, with the cutoff date for that deal also being Jan. 26. All banquet tickets will be handed out at the door the night of the event.
People with questions about the early bird specials, other sponsor packages or those who want to purchase a ticket to the event can contact Brian Stoddard by phone at (814) 808-0009 or via email at rutstrut@mail.com.
People can also register online at https://events.nwtf.org/381210-2019.
