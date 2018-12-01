PSU-DuBois men drop two
HAZLETON — The Penn State DuBois men’s basketball team dropped a pair of road Penn State University Athletic Conference games over the weekend.
DuBois lost at PSU-Schuylkill, 83-64, Friday night, then fell 63-42 at PSU-Hazleton Saturday afternoon.
DuBois had 10 different players score Friday at Schuylkill, but Cole Morris (12) and Zack Dahlstrandf (11) were the ones to reach double figures.
Meanwhile Schuylkill, which led by just six (40-34) at the break, got a combined 65 points from the trio of Devin King (30), Khari Thompson (21) and William Santiago (14).
On Saturday, DuBois had just six players find the scorebook, with Dylan Huey (14) and Mehki Willis (11) scoring in double digits. Dahlstrand added eight points.
DuBois, which had 22 turnovers Friday, committed another 30 in the 21-point loss to Hazleton. DuBois also shot just 24.5 percent from the field (13-for-53) in Saturday’s loss.
DuBois fell to 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the PSUAC with the losses. DuBois travels to PSU-Fayette Wednesday before hosting a pair of conference games over the weekend — Friday night vs. Penn State New Kensington and Saturday afternoon against PSU-Greater Allegheny.
Buck photo policy
DuBOIS — The Courier-Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers will publish photos of successful hunters and their bucks taken during the current two-week rifle season that began on Monday.
For adult hunters, bucks must have at least 8 points for your photo to be published. For junior hunters — ages 15 and under — we will publish photos of bucks that have fewer than 8 points. Photos of does will not be published.
Photos submitted by email should be in a jpeg format with the original photo being as large in size as possible and sent to sports@thecourierexpress.com.
Prints of photos can also be brought or mailed to the Courier-Express/Tri-County Sunday office at 500 Jeffers St., DuBois, PA, 15801.
All photos should feature the hunter who harvested the buck along with the hunter’s name, age, what town the hunter is from and general information on when and where the buck was taken.
Hunters should also include a phone number in case other information is needed to run the photo.
UAB wins Conference USA title
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Spencer Brown ran for 156 yards and a touchdown, Nick Vogel put UAB ahead with a field goal with 3:23 remaining and the Blazers, who reinstated their program last season after a two-year hiatus, beat Middle Tennessee 27-25 in Saturday’s Conference USA championship game.
The Blue Raiders, who beat UAB in Murfreesboro 27-3 last weekend in a regular-season finale, were set to get a final chance with 1:21 to play but were flagged for having 12 men on the field as the Blazers prepared to punt, and UAB took a knee twice to run out the clock.
The victory gave UAB (10-3) its first 10-win season and its first Conference USA championship. The program was shut down after the 2014 season before being reinstated and taking two years off.
Brown’s 30-yard run from the 50 was the key play in setting up Vogel’s winning kick. Brown went 1,000 yards rushing for the second year in a row.
Trailing 13-3 after the first quarter, the Blazers scored 21 straight points in the second quarter on a 2-yard run by Brown, Tyler Johnston III’s 40-yard pass to Andrew Wilson and Johnston’s 3-yard run that came after Chris Woolbright intercepted Brent Stockstill’s pass giving the ball to UAB at the Middle Tennessee 35.
The Blue Raiders cut into the lead on Crews Holt’s field goal as time ran out at halftime then scored on Stockstill’s 46-yard pass to Zack Dobson in the third quarter and took the lead at 25-24 with 10:08 left in the game on a Holt field goal.
Middle Tennessee (9-4) came in 5-0 at home this season.
