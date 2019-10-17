Brockway girls blank ECC
KERSEY — The Brockway girls soccer team closed out the regular season with a 2-0 victory against Elk County Catholic Thursday afternoon at Angela Huey Memorial Field.
Brockway got a pair of goals from Chanell Britten, with Danielle Wood and Morrigan Decker recording the assists.
Mackenzie Overbeck made 11 saves in net to record the shutout.
Brockway will be the top seed for the upcoming District 9 Class A playoffs and has a bye into the semifinals, where the Lady Rovers await the winner of a quarterfinal contest that has fourth-seeded Curwensville hosting fifth-seeded Redbank Valley on Monday at 3:30 p.m.
The Lady Crusaders are the No. 7 seed and travel to second-seeded Forest Area Monday in a quarterfinal matchup.
Rovers, Crusaders tie 2-2
KERSEY — In the second game of a doubleheader at Angela Huey Memorial Field Thursday, the Brockway and Elk County Catholic boys soccer teams played to a 2-2 draw in game that featrured 25-minute halves in the regular-season finale for both squads.
Brockway got goals from Noah Bash and Linkin Nichols with Jared Marchiori and Noah Adams recording the assists, respectively.
Elk County Catholic got a goal from Regis Wortman, was the scorer on its first goal wasn’t available.
Both teams finds themselves in the same part of the draw in the upcoming District 9 Class A playoffs.
Brockway is the top seed and awaits the winner of a quarterfinal game on Monday that has the fifth-seeded Crusaders traveling to fourth-seeded Redbank Valley.
Brookville sweeps Punxsy
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Brookville volleyball team swept host Punxsutawney, 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 Thursday night.
Lauren Hergert led the Lady Raiders with six kills and six blocks, while Maggie Mackins had four kills and four blocks. Morgan Johnson added four kills and two blocks, while Leah kammerdeiner had four kills.