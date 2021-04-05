Rams rout Red Raiders
JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg baseball team won its second straight game to open the season, routing visiting Cameron County, 18-0, in three innings Monday at Knothole Park.
The Rams all but put the game away with a huge 12-run bottom of the first before scoring six more times in the second to put the 15-run mercy rule into play.
The trio of Luke Zimmerman, Kaden Dennis and Jefferson Freeburg each tossed an inning for Johnsonburg as they combined to throw a no-hitter while striking out eight in the 3-inning mercy-rule victory.
Zimmerman started and struck out the side. Denis struck out two while walking one in his inning of work, while Freeburg walked one and struck out three.
Dennis also enjoyed a big day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Dalton Stahli was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a pair of runs. Freeburg and Ethan Wells each had a hit and two RBIs.
Johnsonburg travels to DuBois Central Catholic today for a game to be played at Stern Family Field.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The pins were flying on the lanes at the youth league level recently, as a pair of bowlers in the DuBois Juniors have landed on the latest Bowling Honor Roll.
Melia Mitskavich rolled a 258 game as part of a 689 series, while Morrigan Decker posted a 246 game as part of a 661 series.
Kyle Shannon also garnered honors after recording a 290 game and 722 series in the Gold Even League.