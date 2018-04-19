Alanskas’ DCC record confirmed
DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic sophomore track and field athlete Mariah Alanskas is now officially the new school-recorder holder in the 200-meter dash.
Alanskas won the 200 with a time of 25.84 during a meet at Smethport last week — a time that shattered the old record of 26.26 set by former standout Maddie Meyers back in 2013.
The validity of that time came into dispute in the days following the meet after a different time was reported by a media source according to DCC head coach Tom Shade.
However, Shade said after speaking with that source — along with the meet officials and track personnel at Smethport — it was determined that the time of 25.84 reported on the official results sheet following the meet was indeed correct.
That long process now puts Alanskas on top the school’s record books for the 200 with a time that would have won her a District 9 Class AA medal last year and placed her sixth at the PIAA Class AA Championships.
Horseshoe results
DuBOIS — The duo of George Sanko and cal Himes captured first place in Wednesday Night League action at the Dad’s Horseshoe Club.
Second place went to Scot Meholick and Buch Vitarelli, while the team of Ed Lockwood and Fred Prechtl came in third.
The league is always looking for new horseshoe pitchers. If interested, people can contact Butch at 541-6745.
Reds fire manager Price
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Reds’ worst start since the Great Depression prompted a quick hook for Bryan Price.
Cincinnati fired its fifth-year manager on Thursday because of a 3-15 start, the first managerial change in the major leagues this season. The Reds hadn’t changed managers so early in a season since Tony Perez was fired after 44 games in 1993.
It’s the first time since 2002 that a manager has been fired in April, according to ESPN. Four managers were fired that April, including Phil Garner after an 0-6 start with the Tigers that matched the quickest hook in major league history.
Price managed a rebuilding effort that relied on rookies more than any other team in the majors during his tenure. The Reds have lost at least 94 games in each of the last three seasons while finishing last in the NL Central.
Bench coach Jim Riggleman will manage the team on an interim basis, the fourth time in his career he’s been promoted during a season. Riggleman also has managed the Padres, Cubs, Mariners and Nationals. He’s expected to be a candidate for the full-time job. Williams said the club will pick its next manager later in the season.
