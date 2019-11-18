Falls Creek Bear Check Station
FALLS CREEK — Falls Creek Friendship Hose Co. No. 1 Fire Department is hosting a Bear Check Station starting Sat., Nov. 23 to Wednesday, Nov. 27.
The five-day event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the firefighters with 100 percent of the profits going to the Falls Dreek Fire Dept. Hundreds of people attend each day from nine surrounding counties. There is no money received from the state Game Commission or the state.
Dates and times of the station are:
Saturday, Nov. 23 –10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 24 –10 a.m. to Noon
Monday, Nov. 25 –10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 26 –10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 27 –10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Garrett not set on appeal
CLEVELAND (AP) — The NFL says Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has not yet scheduled the appeal hearing for his indefinite suspension.
Garrett was suspended for at least the last six regular-season games and playoffs Friday for ripping off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and striking him on the head with it. Garrett is appealing the ban, the longest in league history for a single on-field infraction.
The league says Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi will have his one-game suspension for shoving Rudolph heard Monday.
Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey’s appeal of his three-game suspension for fighting will be heard Tuesday in New York. Pouncey’s threw several punches and kicked Garrett after he clobbered Rudolph.
The league is also expected this week to announce fines for players who left the sidelines during the melee.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll features a half dozen players who posted games high enough to receive recognition.
In Division A of the Sportsman’s League, the trio of Will Wayne (278), John Hilliard (276) and Brandon Stoneberg (275) posted games high enough to make the honor roll, while Bill Barry (279) did the same in the Gold Odd League.
Over in the Owens-Brockway Mens League, Roger Manning Jr. and Patrick Johnston each posted games of 278.