ECC boys beat Coudy
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team upended visiting Coudersport, 51-43, Monday night.
The game was close throughout, with ECC holding slim leads after the first (13-10), second (28-26) and third (40-38) quarters before using an 11-5 advantage in the final eight minutes to finish off the Falcons in the eight-point victory.
Elk County’s Mark Kraus led all scorers with 19 points, 13 of which came in the first half. Teammate Charlie Breindel had 12, eight of which came after the break, while Mason McAllister added 10. Luke Jansen chipped in eight.
Dalton Keglovits led the Falcons with 15 points.
The Crusaders won the JV contest 63-19, with Joe Tettis scoring a game-high 14 points.
Elk County (17-3) travels to Northern Potter tonight before closing out its season Friday at cross-town rival St. Marys.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 51,
COUDERSPORT 43
Score by Quarters
Coudy 10 16 12 5 — 43
ECC 13 15 12 11 — 51
Coudersport—43
Garrett Kellert 1 0-0 3, Dalton Keglovits 6 1-1 15, Brandt Kightlinger 4 0-0 9, Derek Easton 3 0-0 8, Christian Furman 2 1-2 5, Logan Rutter 0 0-0 0, Brady Streich 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 2-3 43.
Elk County Catholic—51
Luke Jansen 3 2-4 8, Jordan DePrator 1 0-0 2, Mason McAllister 4 2-5 10, Mark Kraus 7 2-2 19, Charlie Breindel 4 4-6 12, Joe Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Tommy Slay 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 10-17 51.
Three-pointers: Coudy 7 (Kellert, Keglovits 2, Kightlinger , Easton 2, Streich), ECC
Lady Dutch top Smethport
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls basketball team used big runs in the second and fourth quarters to double up visiting Smethport, 58-24, Monday night.
The host Lady Dutch held just a 10-6 lead after the opening eight minutes but promptly outscored the Lady Hubbers 23-11 to take a 33-17 lead into the half.
The second half went much like the first, as St. Marys won the third-quarte 10-5 before outgunning Smethport, 15-2, in the fourth to finish off the 24-point victory.
St. Marys senior Samantha Hayes led all scorers with 18 points, 12 of which came in the Lady Dutch’s big second quarter. Teammates Jayssa Snelick (14) and Kyla Johnson (11) joined Hayes in double figures, while Maura Caskey added seven points.
The Lady Dutch also won the JV game by a score of 42-13. Olivia Eckels paced St. Marys with 10 points.
ST. MARYS 58,
SMETHPORT 24
Score by Quarters
Smethport 6 11 5 2 — 24
St. Marys 10 23 10 15 — 58
Smethport—24
Abby Lutz 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Hungiville 4 0-0 8, Sabrina Tanner 2 1-2 5, Daniele Nelson 3 0-0 7, Caryn McClain 1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Burt 0 0-0 0, Madi Faes 0 0-0 0, Jaidyn Goodman 0 0-0 0, Madi Conn 0 0-0 0, Salena Williams 0 0-0 0, Kaelin Love 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 1-2 24.
St. Marys—58
Jade Lindemuth 1 0-0 2, Kyla Johnson 4 0-0 11, Jayssa Snelick 6 2-2 14, Samantha Hayes 7 3-4 18, Isabelle Caskey 2 0-0 4, Abigail Erich 0 0-0 0, Izzy Catalone 1 0-0 2, Olivia Eckels 0 0-0 0, Maura Caskey 3 1-2 7, Emma Gavazzi 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 6-8 58.
Three-pointers: Smethport 1 (Nelson), St. Marys 4 (Johnson 3, Hayes).