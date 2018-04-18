DCC netters fall to Punxsy
DuBOIS — The DuBois boys tennis team dropped a tough 4-3 contest to visiting Puxsutawney Wednesday at the City Park courts.
Punxsy won three of the four singles matches to put itself on the verge of victory,
Chuck Matt Blose swept Colin Barnett, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, while teammate Braxton Sherry beat Grant Norman, 6-0, 6-2, at No. 2.
Teammate Nick Humble needed a third-set tiebreaker to knock off Cardinal Zach George at third singles.
Central Catholic picked up a win at No. 4 singles when Keri Hollenbaugh bested Garrett Fairman, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).
Punxsy secured the overall victory when Blose and Fairman teamed up to beat Barnett and Norman, 8-0, at No. 1 doubles.
Central Catholic won the other two doubles matchups.
George and Tristan Engle topped Sherry and Humble, 8-5, at No. 2, while Anne Latuska and Haley Pettenati won by the same score at No. 3 against Ben Fezell and Andrew Young.
“Haley and Anne are a great doubles duo,” said DCC coach Andy Rice. “They are 2-0 together this year and held on for a good win today.
“Keri played really well again. Her opponent made a good comeback, but she was really tough at the end and won big points when she needed them.”
The Cardinals are back in action today at home against Brockway.
