DCC shuts out Forest
DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic boys soccer team shut out visiting Forest Area 6-0 Tuesday afternoon.
The Cardinals were led by Dylan Hanna with a pair of goals, while Cade Peck, Neil Gupta, Harrison Starr and Andrey Bell added a goal apiece.
Gupta added three assists, while Starr had two assists and Swisher added on assist.
Carter Kosko and Ian Boland combined for the shoutout in the net for DCC.
The Cardinals are back in action Thursday as they visit Punxsutawney.
Lady Dutch beat Ridgway
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls soccer team secured a 7-0 victory over visiting Ridgway on Monday.
The Lady Dutch got off to a strong start, as Jenna Mazzaferro put them ahead with a goal just one minute into the game.
Kyla Johnson pushed the lead to 2-0 with a goal 19 minutes in, before Rachelle Fritz scored off an assist from Jade Reynolds with two minutes left in the first half to send St. Marys into the break with a three-goal lead.
Therese Guido added a goal six minutes into the second half before scoring her second of the game just three minutes later to bring the score to 5-0.
Johnson and Anna Lundin scored on a combined effort 12 minutes into the second half, while Mazzaferro finished off the scoring just one minute later to bring the final score to 7-0.
St. Marys hosts Elk County Catholic today at 4 p.m.
ECC girls topped by Bradford
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic girls soccer team suffered a 7-0 loss to visiting Bradford Monday night.
Maddi Cowburn and Kelsea Austin each scored a pair of goals for the Lady Owls, while Mackenzie Lucas and Marissa Miller each added a goal in the shutout victory.
The Lady Crusaders are back in action today as they visit St. Marys at 4 p.m.
St. Marys junior high wins
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys junior high score team moved to 3-1 on the year with a 3-0 victory over Bradford Monday.
Jason McAnany got the Dutch on the board early by converting on a penalty kick, while Roan Lion stretched her goal-scoring streak to four games with the final two goals in the win.
Mason Nicklas kept a clean sheet, which included a diving save on a penalty kick late in the game.
St. Marys faces Elk County Catholic Thursday.
Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a shamble at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday as Bert Schenk, Rich Lizzy, Bob Smiley and Terry Stockdale took first place.
Second went to the foursome of Butch Martell, Joe Smith, Don Gutheridge and Fred Gustafson, while Jack Amick, Wayne London, Ray Lockitski and George Sanko took third.
John Showers had the closest second shot on the first hole, while Schenk made the longest putt on hole 12 and London had the closest third shot on No. 13.