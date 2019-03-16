Bowhunting class scheduled
KERSEY – The Pennsylvania Game Commission will conduct a one day Bowhunting Safety and Bowhunter Education Course (Successful Bowhunting) led by certified bowhunter education instructors on Saturday, April 6 at the Fox Township Sportsmen’s Club in Kersey.
Preregistration is required and there is a $20 fee to cover materials needed for the class. To register, participants must first complete an online home study and upon passing a qualifier exam they will be qualified to register for field day instructions and skills class.
To read about the class and requirements, log onto the Pennsylvania Game Commission website at www.pgc.pa.govs and click on Hunter Education and then on Successful Bow Hunting. This is the course required by Treasure Lake to apply for the wildlife management hunt and the course required by many states to bow hunt.
For more information contact Dave Sylvis at (814) 371-8596 or (814) 603-2299 or Ed Greenawalt at 594-1768 or email ajdsylvis@verizon.net.
Steelers resign DT McCullers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back defensive tackle Daniel McCullers.
The Steelers re-signed McCullers to a two-year deal on Friday. McCullers, Pittsburgh’s sixth-round pick in 2014, was an unrestricted free agent.
The 6-foot-7, 352-pound McCullers gives the Steelers depth behind Cam Heyward, Stephon Tuitt and Javon Hargrave.
McCullers appeared in 15 games for Pittsburgh in 2018, collected his second career sack and finishing with five tackles.
McCullers is the second defensive lineman to agree to a new deal with the Steelers during the offseason, joining veteran Tyson Alualu.
McCullers has been a bit of a project since Pittsburgh took him with the 215th overall selection in 2014.
He’s played well at times but has struggled to become a part of Pittsburgh’s defensive-line rotation.
Iowa St. wins Big 12 title
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Something about the Big 12 Tournament brings out the best in Iowa State.
The fifth-seeded Cyclones raced to a big early lead against No. 17 Kansas, then leaned on some balanced scoring and enough stops down the stretch to beat the Jayhawks 78-66 on Saturday night and remain unbeaten in five championship game appearances.
Lindell Wigginton had 17 points, Marial Shayok had 15 and Michael Jacobson 14 for the Cyclones (23-11). They became the lowest-seeded team ever to win the conference tournament and improved to 2-0 against Kansas (25-9) in the finals.
Dedric Lawson had 18 points and Devon Dotson added 17 for the third-seeded Jayhawks, whose last chance to win some hardware will be the NCAA Tournament. Their run of 14 consecutive regular-season crowns ended last weekend, and they failed to defend their Big 12 Tournament title.
