Brookville sweeps Bradford
BRADFORD — Beating the rain and pounding out a combined 25 hits and scoring 40 runs in just six trips to the plate, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team picked up its first two wins of the season in a sweep of a doubleheader at Bradford.
The Lady Raiders (2-5) beat the hosts 15-0 in four innings in the first game, then in a makeup of an earlier game scheduled for Brookville, routed Bradford 25-1 in three innings via the 15-Run Rule.
In the opener, Carlie McManigle tossed a one-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk and got plenty of offensive help as the Lady Raiders had 14 hits.
Lauren Hergert and Megrah Suhan each had three hits with McManigle, Emily Kramer and Dani Maring having two apiece. Kramer tripled while Hergert and Suhan hit doubles.
The home team in the nightcap, the Lady Raiders scored 15 runs in the first inning and 10 more in the second before ending the game with the 15-Run Rule after blanking Bradford in the top of the third.
Brookville took advantage of 15 walks while banging out 11 hits. Kramer had another strong game with four hits, Aleah Ames had two and Suhan doubled.
McManigle pitched all three innings, giving up two hits and walking two while striking out four.
The Lady Raiders are off until Monday when they host Brockway in a doubleheader at Northside Field. Next Thursday, they host Keystone.
Lady Tide top Lady Rovers
CURWENSVILLE — The Cuwensville softball team upended visiting Brockway 14-4 in six innings on Tuesday afternoon.
Ally Hess had four RBIs on the day for the Lady Tide, while Sabrina Spencer added two.
Abby Pentz and Bailey Bloom each had two hits, while Ariel Zattoni, Hess and Bloom each scored twice.
Rachel LeGars picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four.
Curwensville improved to 4-3 overall and travels to Moshannon Valley on Thursday.
Pirates, Tigers postponed
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steady rain forced the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers to postpone the opener of their three-game interleague series on Tuesday.
The game was the 28th postponement in the majors this season, the most related to weather through April since the commissioner’s office started keeping those records in 1986. Baltimore and Tampa Bay were also rained out on Tuesday.
Detroit and Pittsburgh will make up the game with a straight doubleheader on Wednesday starting at 4:05 p.m.
