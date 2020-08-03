Area Golf Results
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association hosted a Two Best Balls net/team event at the Treasure Lake Gold Course Thursday.
First place saw a tie between Vicki Stuble, Helen Griebel and Kathy Caracci with Christina McGinnis, Mary Resucher, Mary Ann Piccirillo and Linda Paul as both teams scored a 131.
Mary Reed, Ginny Libby and Donna Burt McAliley finished in third, two shots back with a 133.
Dot Hedglin birdied the eighth hole, while Sue Tench recorded a birdie on No. 10 and McGinnis birdied hole 15.
Betsy Schuch had a chip-in on the third hole and Griebel chipped in on hole 16.