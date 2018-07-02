Pulaski tops Sykesville, 6-4
DuBOIS — The Pulaski Generals topped the Sykesville Senators, 6-4, Sunday afternoon at Showers Field.
The Generals were led by Colin Read, who came on in relief in the first inning and tossed seven strong innings. He gave up one earned run and struck out three.
Lucas Burkett, Jake Miknis and Mike Misiewicz each had two hits for Pulaski, while Miknis added two RBIs.
Jake Felix and Jude Lander each collected two hits for Sykesville.
Pulaski travels to Brookville Thursday for a doubleheader that begins at 6 p.m.
DuBois Y tennis lessons
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is offering co-ed group tennis lessons for two different age groups this summer at the DuBois City Park tennis courts.
For 10 year-olds and up, there will be a 9-week session instructed by Pat Mowrey on Monday evenings starting July 9. Lessons will be for beginner level from 6-7 p.m. and intermediate level from 7-8 p.m. Cost is $55 for members and $90 for potential members.
Lori Sabatose will instruct the 4-9 year olds on Wednesday evenings from 6-7 p.m. This session will include four classes: July 11, 18, 25 and August 1. Age-appropriate size equipment and court size will be provided for this group. Cost is $25 for members and $40 for potential members.
Minimum number of students is required. Registration is open up to the first night of lessons in both groups, if space available.
People with questions can call the YMCA at 375-9622.
Eshelman Tennis Tournament
DuBOIS — The Eshelman Tennis Tournament will be held at the Treasure Lake Tennis Center on July 14-15.
Interested players are welcome to compete in men’s and women’s singles and doubles, and mixed doubles.
Entry blanks are available at the Treasure Lake Tennis Center. Also, players may enter by calling the Tennis Center at 375-1717 or Tournament Director Jordan Romain at 594-6669.
Entries close on Sunday, July 8. Proceeds benefit the Gateway Humane Society and the Clearfield County SPCA.
Three card aces on links
FALLS CREEK — Denny Barrett used a pitching wedge to record a hole-in-one on the 120-yard, par-3 No. 3 hole at Beechwoods Golf Course while playing from the Gold Tees on Friday.
The hole-in-one was witnessed by Jim Kyler and Ted Wrigglesworth.
q q q
TROUTVILLE — A pair of golfers — Larry Brady and Teresa Kennis — each recorded their first-ever hole-in-one while playing Sunday at Kenterra Golf Course.
Brady aced the 178-yard fifth hole with a driver, while Kennis used a 7-iron to ace the 110-yard eight hole while playing with Deb Kaschalk.
James Neal signs with Calgary
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames have added a much-needed scorer to their lineup, signing forward James Neal on Monday.
The deal is worth $28.75 million over five years with an annual average salary of $5.75 million.
Neal is coming off a run to the Stanley Cup Final with the Vegas Golden Knights, putting up 25 goals and 44 points in 71 regular-season games before adding six goals and 11 points in 20 postseason games.
The 30-year-old winger has reached the 20-goal mark in each of his 10 NHL seasons and produced a career-high 40 goals in 2011-12. He has 263 goals and 495 points in 703 games.
