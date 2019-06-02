DuBois Legion tops Clearfield
DuBOIS — Dayne Bauman pitched a complete-game three-hitter to lead DuBois Post 17 to a 2-1 win over visiting Clearfield in the opener of the Jefferson County American Legion Baseball League on Sunday at Showers Field.
Bauman wasn’t overpowering, striking out just one and walking three, but was very effective behind a solid defense.
Offensively, Post 17 did all its damage in the first two innings. Chandler Ho led off the bottom of the first inning with a single. He stole second, went to third on an Eric Schneider single and would score on a Jordan Frano ground out. DuBois made it 2-0 in the second when Jeremy Kris doubled and later scored with the bases loaded when Ho reached on an error.
Clearfield got its one run in the fourth when Seth Bumbarger walked, went to third on an Eli Glass double and scored on Allen Myers’ sac fly to right field.
Clearfield threatened in the seventh. Myers’ hit a one-out double before Harrison Peacock lined into a double play to end the game.
Clearfield pitcher Hunter Dixon was nearly as effective as Bauman. Dixon went the distance, giving up four hits, while striking out five and walking one.
DuBois is back in action Thursday as it hosts Marion Center at Showers’ Field at 6 p.m.
Stout to transfer to PSU
Penn State added another kicker to the roster Saturday, when Jordan Stout of Virginia Tech announced plans to transfer.
Stout made the announcement on Twitter after visiting Penn State.
“Thank you to the coaches at Penn State for believing in me and giving me this opportunity,” Stout wrote. “Can’t wait to see what my future holds in Happy Valley!”
Stout, who has three years of eligibility, likely will compete immediately for the role of handling kickoffs. As a redshirt freshman at Virginia Tech last season, Stout was the primary on kickoffs.
His touchback rate of 84.5 percent ranked fourth in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Penn State’s touchback rate was under 50 percent last season.
Stout attempted one field goal last season. He is a punter as well.
Stout joins a crowded special-teams room at Penn State. The Lions return all three starting specialists from last season: kickers Jake Pinegar and Rafael Checa and punter Blake Gillikin.
The Lions also have three other kickers in Emmaus’ Carson Landis, Vlad Hilling and Justin Tobin and punter Cade Pollard.
Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a Scramble/All Putt event at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday.
The foursome of Jim Kyler, Mike Stockdale, Jeff Norris and Terry Stockdale took first place.
Second went to Butch Martell, Mike Slimmer, Bob Smiley and Terry Stockdale.
In third place were Jim Green, Wayne London, Don Jewell and Ed Rieg.
Ed Laborde had the closest second shot on the first hole while Bob Fornauf made the longest putt on No. 13 and Green was closest to the pin on the 17th hole.
q q q
TROUTVILLE — Rick Haney and Ed Serge finished in first place with a 57 in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League Thursday.
Second went to Dan Stamler and Greg Kennis Jr. with a 61, while third place was a tie between the twosomes of Jim London and Greg Kennis Sr along with Mike Stockdale and Colton Gearhart at 63.
Haney had the closest second shot on the first hole and also had the fewest putts on the day with 11.
Kennis Jr. was closest to the pin on the second hole and also recorded the low gross score of the day with a 33.