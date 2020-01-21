Lady Dutch rout Clearfield
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls basketball team used a barrage of three-pointer to defeat visiting Clearfield 59-23 Tuesday night.
The Lady Dutch hit nine three-pointers on the night as six different players knocked down a shot from behind the arc.
Isabelle Caskey, Kyla Johnson and Megan Quesenberry all hit a pair from deep, while Kaylee Muccio, Britney Shaw and Allison Schlimm each added one trey apiece.
Four of those threes came in the opening quarter to help the Lady Dutch jump out to a 20-5 lead, as they led 28-10 at the half on the way to the resounding victory.
Caskey led St. Marys (13-3) with 17 points while Johnson and Quesenberry added seven apiece.
Schlimm and Muccio each chipped in seven points while Shaw added five for the Lady Dutch.
St. Marys is back in action Friday as it plays host to Smethport.
Elkers defeat Curwensville
RIDGWAY — The Ridgway boys basketball team dominated from start to finish on its way to a resounding 59-18 victory over visiting Curwensville Tuesday night.
The Elkers jumped out to an 18-3 lead after the opening quarter of play before taking a 32-11 lead into the half on the way to the win.
Ridgway (9-5) then finished off the victory by outscoring the Golden Tied 12-5 in the third and 15-2 in the final quarter of play.
Matt Duch, Zack Zameroski and Domenic Allegretto all finished in double figures for the Elkers with 14, 13 and 10 points respectively while RJ Miller chipped in nine points.
Ridgway returns to the court Friday at home against DuBois Central Catholic.
Flyers shut out Penguins
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brian Elliott made 19 saves, Jakub Voracek and James van Riemsdyk scored, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Tuesday night.
It was Elliott’s first shutout of the season and 39th of his career. The 34-year-old is filling in for injured Carter Hart.
Justin Braun added an empty-netter for the Flyers, playing their eighth game in 15 days. They enter a nine-day break having won five of seven.
Pittsburgh, one of three teams with at least 30 wins entering Tuesday, was playing its seventh game in 12 days. The Penguins had won two in a row and six of seven. It is the second time they have been shut out this season.
Both teams head into the All-Star break followed by a bye week. They’ll resume action against each other Jan. 31 in Pittsburgh.