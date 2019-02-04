Brockway girls top Sheffield
SHEFFIELD — The Brockway girls basketball team put four players in double figures Monday as the Lady Rovers ran past Sheffield, 52-29.
Brockway led 11-2 after one quarter and 29-13 at the break on its way to the 23-point victory — the team’s third of the season.
Selena Buttery finished with a game-high 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead Brockway. Macie Smith scored a career-high 12 points, while Morgan Lindemuth also had 12. Danielle Wood chipped in 10 points, with Maggie Schmader adding five and 12 rebounds.
Brockway (3-15) hosts Kane in a varsity-only game this evening at 7 p.m.
Lady Dutch beat Port Allegany
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls basketball team led 17-2 after the first quarter on its way to a 59-30 win over visiting Port Allegany Monday.
The Lady Dutch hit three three-pointers to in the opening frame to jump out to the big lead, two from Kaylee Muccio and another from Kyla Johnson.
Muccio finished the night with three treys for St. Marys for a team-high 13 points, while Johnson added nine.
Allison Schlimm and Megan Quesenberry both finished in double figures for the Lady Dutch with 12 and 11 points respectively.
St. Marys scored 17 points in each of the first three quarters of the game to take a 51-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Dutch are back in action today as they travel to face Punxsutawney.
ECC girls edge Bradford
BRADFORD — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team outscored Bradford 10-4 in the fourth quarter on its way to a 44-42 win on the road Monday.
Julia Aikens hit a three-pointer with 1.3 seconds left in the game to give ECC the win.
The Lady Crusaders trailed 34-28 heading into the final quarter, before holding the Lady Owls without a bucket in the fourth to secure the come from behind win.
Elk County was led by Taylor Newton, who finished with a game-high 27 points on nine made field goals and a 8 of 11 performance at the foul line.
Aikens added 13 points for the Lady Crusaders in the win.
Elk County Catholic is back in action Wednesday as it hosts Brookville.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This edition of the bowling honor roll features six bowlers from around the area.
In the Sportsman’s League Division A, Dan Overholser and Pat Nosker each bowled games of 279 to earn their spots on the honor roll.
In Division B of the Sportsman’s League, Dalton Doverspike staked his name on the honor roll by posting a game of 276 this week.
In the Town & County League, Bob Penovse bowled a game score of 278, while Kenny White followed with a 277 game, each earning spots on the honor roll.
Bill Barry recorded a game score of 279 in the Gold League’s Division 1 this week to make the honor roll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.